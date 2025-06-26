GenTrust LLC Takes $205,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $343.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.33 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

