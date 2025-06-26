The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.6%

TJX opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.07. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

