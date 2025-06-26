12,461 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by MFG Wealth Management Inc.

MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Boeing comprises about 2.0% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $199.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

