Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $40.89, but opened at $43.10. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $41.43, with a volume of 3,893 shares changing hands.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

