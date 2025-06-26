Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 185,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $3,010,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,401,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,218,000 after buying an additional 534,206 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

