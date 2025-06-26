SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.