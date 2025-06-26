ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 27478204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
