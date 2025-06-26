ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 27478204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,933,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,155,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

