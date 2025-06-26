Balefire LLC Purchases 21,156 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1,619.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 102,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $118.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

