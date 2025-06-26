Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Now – June 25th

Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture, or integrate AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, robotics, and computer vision—into their products and services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth and transformative potential of AI-driven innovation across industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $44.91. 46,232,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,708,100. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 186,586,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,289,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 3.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,926. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $257.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

See Also