iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

