AMI Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,969 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,988,000 after buying an additional 8,365,479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after buying an additional 4,277,158 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after buying an additional 584,732 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,629,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,746,000 after buying an additional 147,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

