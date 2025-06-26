Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

