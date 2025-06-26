Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $99.50 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 95.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

