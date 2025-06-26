Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 2,436 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,599.86. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1%

ICE opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.03 and a 200 day moving average of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

