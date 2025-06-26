SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $429.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.99. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

