Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. UBS Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $427.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $436.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

