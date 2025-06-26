Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 832 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.