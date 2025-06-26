Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,813 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $28,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.70.
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
