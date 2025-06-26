Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Allspring Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:APLU)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:APLU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,448,000.

Allspring Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of APLU stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Allspring Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67.

Allspring Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The Allspring Core Plus ETF (APLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities with broad credit and maturity. It seeks total return. APLU was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Allspring.

