Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Danaher Trading Up 1.7%

DHR opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

