KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

RBLX opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $620,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,991,697.05. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $515,498.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,274.46. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,423,995 shares of company stock worth $553,916,033. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

