SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 192.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,735,000 after buying an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after buying an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after acquiring an additional 559,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,201,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,962 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

