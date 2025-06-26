Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $87.51 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

