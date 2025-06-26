CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CML Microsystems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.00%.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 249.10 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 352.90 ($4.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CML Microsystems

In other news, insider Nigel G. Clark bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($27,172.43). Corporate insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

Featured Articles

