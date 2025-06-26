CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2025

CML Microsystems (LON:CMLGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CML Microsystems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.00%.

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of CML stock opened at GBX 249.10 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of £40.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.81. CML Microsystems has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 352.90 ($4.82). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CML Microsystems

Insider Buying and Selling at CML Microsystems

In other news, insider Nigel G. Clark bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £19,887.50 ($27,172.43). Corporate insiders own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.