Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.72 and last traded at $106.18, with a volume of 27108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMNEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion and a PE ratio of 489.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Siemens Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

