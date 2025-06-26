TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.96, but opened at $28.55. TSS shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 903,386 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get TSS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSSI

TSS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.79 million, a PE ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.41.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 121.89% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other TSS news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,000. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. Palisades Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter worth $2,997,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TSS during the first quarter worth about $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TSS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TSS by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 141,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period.

TSS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.