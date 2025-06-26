East Star Resources (LON:EST) Shares Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.02). 3,730,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,992,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

East Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.21.

East Star Resources (LON:EST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX (0.42) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About East Star Resources

