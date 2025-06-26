Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 65,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

