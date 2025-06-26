SOL Capital Management CO Buys 11,624 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.35.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.