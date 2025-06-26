Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:LMT opened at $458.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $418.88 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.51.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

