Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Allodium Investment Consultants LLC

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,928,000 after acquiring an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after buying an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

