Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lowered by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 12.5% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

