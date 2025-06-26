Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,052 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 322,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.84 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.