Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

