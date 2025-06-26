PDS Planning Inc Buys 875 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $989,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 24,759 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $226.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.78. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.39.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.