Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $37,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Trane Technologies
In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Trane Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TT stock opened at $427.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.50. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $436.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.
Trane Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
