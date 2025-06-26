Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.77. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

