4Thought Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 238.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $275.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day moving average is $265.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

