10,800 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Acquired by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,222,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DFSV opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.