Austin Asset Management Co Inc Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $27,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC now owns 207,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,602 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,871,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

