Atala Financial Inc Buys 15,143 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Atala Financial Inc raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. ON comprises 1.1% of Atala Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in ON were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 999,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ONON opened at $51.44 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONON. Williams Trading lifted their price target on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HSBC upgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

