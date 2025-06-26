Atala Financial Inc Buys 15,143 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Atala Financial Inc raised its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the quarter. ON comprises 1.1% of Atala Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atala Financial Inc’s holdings in ON were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 999,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,882,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of ONON opened at $51.44 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
