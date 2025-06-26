Allodium Investment Consultants LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Allodium Investment Consultants LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. CM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $211.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.