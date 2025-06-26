Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
