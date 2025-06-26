Bank of Stockton Acquires 2,962 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.29 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

