Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 174,553 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,553 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $130,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,345,000 after purchasing an additional 48,890 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $126.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $126.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.9612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

