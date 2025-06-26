Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,385,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.