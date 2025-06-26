Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 37,265 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 37,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.