SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,688,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 617.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UA opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

