iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $179.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.19.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

