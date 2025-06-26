GenTrust LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3156 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

